Actor Ananya Panday shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations, featuring heartwarming moments with her family and friends.
Ananya posted pictures from her intimate party, captioning them: "Birthday behavior. blessed with the best. thank you for all the love and wishes."
The photos show Ananya cutting her birthday cake, looking cheerful and elated alongside her friends.
Attendees included Ananya's mom, Bhavana Panday, and cousin Ahaan Panday, who has recently been in the news for his performance in Saiyaara.
Suhana, Ananya Panday