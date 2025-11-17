Amitabh Bachchan Shares Heartwarming Birthday Note for Aaradhya
Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt birthday note for granddaughter Aaradhya, fondly calling her “the little one” who fills their world with joy.
Big B shares love and blessings ahead of Aaradhyaâs birthday, celebrating her grace, charm, and growing bond with the Bachchan family.
He expresses pride in watching her grow, describing her as a bright, compassionate soul who lights up every room.
Big B prays for her health, happiness, and a future filled with positivity, writing, “May she always stay protected and blessed.”
The Bachchan family marks another year of Aaradhya spreading love—a birthday filled with warmth, blessings, and cherished memories.