BAFTA 2026 is taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall
Alia Bhatt made her first-ever appearance as a BAFTA presenter at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, where she was invited to announce the winner in the "Film Not in the English Language" category.
It was a significant milestone in Alia's international journey, and she chose to make it even more special by opening her presentation in Hindi.
She chose a custom silver Gucci creation designed by Demna, pairing the shimmering gown with a soft white stole that added a vintage cinematic charm to her appearance.
The overall effect was both nostalgic and contemporary, perfectly blending old-school glamour with modern sophistication.
