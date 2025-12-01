Samantha, Raj Nidimoru Relationship Timeline
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru reportedly began dating in early 2024.
Over the past year, they frequently posted pictures together on social media, signalling growing closeness.
Samantha’s previous high-profile relationship was with actor Naga Chaitanya — they divorced in 2021.
Raj was earlier married to Sshyamali De; their divorce was finalised in 2022.
The couple’s growing bond sparked speculation and rumours long before their wedding, especially on social media.
The couple’s wedding follows months of visible togetherness, marking a deliberate and heartfelt transition from dating to marriage.