8 Factors Behind the Yadav Brothers’ Election Setback
Anti-incumbency within the Opposition Space
After years of dominating the narrative as the primary challenger, the RJD failed to offer a fresh alternative, weakening Tejashwi’s appeal among undecided voters.
Leadership Overdependence on Family Appeal
The campaign leaned too heavily on the Yadav surname, without strong second-line leadership. This narrowed appeal beyond loyalists and hurt performance in tough seats.
Caste Equation Slip-Ups
RJD’s traditional MY (Muslim–Yadav) base hasn’t expanded. Non-Yadav OBCs and EBCs—crucial vote banks—shifted towards NDA, eroding the brothers’ ground support.
Tejashwi’s Pitch Stalls, Tej Pratap’s Image Hurts RJD
Tejashwi’s stale messaging and Tej Pratap’s credibility issues together weakened voter confidence.
NDA’s United & Aggressive Messaging
BJP-JDU coordination was far sharper than expected. The NDA’s attack on RJD’s “jungle raj” narrative eroded confidence in both brothers.
Digital Narrative Failure
While BJP flooded social media with targeted content, RJD’s digital push was scattered. Negative perception spread faster than their counter-messaging.