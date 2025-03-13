8 Evergreen Bollywood Songs for Holi
Rang Barse – Silsila (1981)
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s duet captures the Radha-Krishna love story.
Holi Ke Din – Sholay (1975)
Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar bring joy before Gabbar Singh’s arrival.
Soni Soni – Mohabbatein (2000)
Shah Rukh Khan leads a festive celebration of love and unity.
Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
A vibrant anthem celebrating friendship and fun with Shalmali Kholgade and Vishal Dadlani.
Holi Khele Raghuveera – Baghban (2003)
Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini highlight family unity across generations.
Aaj Na Chhodenge – Kati Patang (1971)
Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh challenge traditional customs with playful lyrics.
Do Me A Favor – Waqt (2005)
Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra bring energy with a mix of Hindi and English lyrics.
Ang Se Ang Lagana – Darr (1993)
Shah Rukh Khan’s intense passion for Juhi Chawla unfolds during Holi.