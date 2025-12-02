7 Shocking Bigg Boss Evictions for Physical Violence
Ajaz Khan (Bigg Boss 7)
Thrown out for choking Ali Quli Mirza during a fiery argument inside the house.
Kushal Tandon (Bigg Boss 7)
Evicted for grabbing VJ Andy by the neck after comments about his girlfriend sparked a confrontation.
Vikas Gupta (Bigg Boss 11)
Shown the exit after pushing Arshi Khan into the pool following personal insults.
Madhurima Tuli (Bigg Boss 13)
Evicted after repeatedly striking Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan in a major fight.
Archana Gautam (Bigg Boss 16)
Ousted for hitting Shiv Thakare mid-argument, later reinstated citing provocation.
Sunny Arya (Bigg Boss 17)
Removed after aggressively pushing Abhishek Kumar and grabbing his collar during a heated clash.
Zeeshan Khan (Bigg Boss OTT 1)
Removed for physical assault on Pratik Sehajpal during a competitive task.