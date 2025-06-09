7 Bollywood Divas Redefine Bikini Fashion with Stunning Styles
Alia Bhatt
Keeps it fun in a colour-blocked bikini with minimal jewellery and metal shades
Janhvi Kapoor
Pops in a neon yellow bikini with elegant back detailing—simple yet striking
Kriti Sanon
Slays in a bright blue wrap-style bikini, letting the look speak for itself
Sharvari
Nails the beach vibe in a printed bikini, styled with minimal accessories and shades
Deepika Padukone
Sizzles in a golden monokini with bold cuts, paired with chunky accessories
Kiara Advani
Shines in a metallic neon bikini with a knotted design and bold red lips
Pragya Jaiswal
Looks chic in a white monokini with a metallic chain, layered with a shrug