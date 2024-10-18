6 Mind-Blowing Facts That You Might Have Come Across Internet But Don't Remember
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
There's a floating Island of garbage in the Pacific Ocean, which is twice the size of Texas
Ants Outweigh Humans
All the ants on Earth put together weigh more than all humans
Lake Nayos - The Killer Lake
In 1986, Lake Nyos in Cameroon released a cloud of carbon dioxide, killing over 1,700 people. This 'killer lake' still poses danger today
Space Junk Threat
Over 100 million pieces of debris orbit Earth. Even tiny fragments can damage satellites and space missions.
Bananas Are Going Extinct
The cavendish banana, the type we all eat, is under threat from a deadly fungus. It could disappear worldwide.
A Hidden Ocean Beneath Earth
Scientists found a massive water reservoir 400 miles underground. It is three times the size of Earth's Oceans Combined