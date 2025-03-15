5 Things To Do In Hyderabad During Ramzan
Visit Charminar
Explore the lively markets around Charminar, perfect for shopping and snacking on Ramzan specialties.
Enjoy Iftar Feasts
Savor local dishes like haleem and kebabs at renowned eateries like Pista House and Shadab.
Attend Taraweeh Prayers at Mecca Masjid
Experience the spiritual atmosphere during Taraweeh prayers at this historic mosque.
Enjoy Suhoor
Head to popular spots like Bawarchi or Shadab for a hearty suhoor before dawn.
Check Out Ramzan Night Markets
Shop for traditional foods and snacks at vibrant night markets like Moazzam Jahi Market.