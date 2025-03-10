5 Ramzan Traditions to Share with Your Family
Cooking and Breaking Fast Together
Prepare and enjoy Suhoor and Iftar as a family, experimenting with recipes and sharing the experience.
Praying Together
Perform Taraweeh and other prayers as a family to deepen spiritual connections.
Volunteering as a Family
Participate in charity work or help others, promoting empathy and unity within the family.
Open Conversations
Engage in meaningful discussions about faith, gratitude, and family values throughout the month.
DIY Decor
Work together to create home decor with the family, exploring creative ideas with the children.