5 Healthy Ramzan Tips to Keep You Energized
Stay Hydrated
Drink water, herbal teas, or coconut water, and avoid sugary drinks.
Fuel Up at Suhoor
Eat balanced meals with healthy fats, fiber, and hydrating fruits/veggies.
Include Essential Nutrients
Replenish key nutrients like potassium, calcium, and sodium.
Break Your Fast in Moderation
Start with water and dates, then eat small portions to avoid overeating.
Exercise Wisely
Exercise before or after iftar, and incorporate light walks or stretching.