5 Creative Eid Decor Ideas to Celebrate in Style
Ornate Carpet
Enhance your living area with a Pashmina or Turkish carpet to bring a comforting and elegant vibe.
DIY Wreath & Banners
Create simple yet festive wreaths or banners that can be hung around the house for a welcoming touch.
Balcony Bliss
Decorate your balcony with fairy lights, potted plants, and cozy seating to enjoy the festive mood.
Eidi Corner
Set up a special Eidi gift corner with fun decor elements for kids to enjoy.
Festive Dining Area
Prepare your dining area with themed decor to elevate the celebratory atmosphere.