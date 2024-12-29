2024’s Most Streamed Shows: A Look Back at the Hits
Queen of the Tears - 968M hours
A dramatic masterpiece that dominated screens worldwide.
Bridgerton - 733M hours
The Regency-era romance continues to enchant viewers.
Fool Me Once - 698M hours
A gripping thriller that kept audiences guessing.
The Last Air Benger - 515M hours
A reimagined classic that soared in popularity.
The Gentlemen - 507M hours
A stylish series filled with action and wit.
3 Body Problems - 388M hours
A sci-fi epic that thrilled fans of the genre.