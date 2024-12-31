2024’s Key Events: Navalny’s Death to Trump’s Return
The Death of Alexei Navalny
Russian opposition leader Navalny died in prison, sparking protests and suspicions of state involvement.
AI’s Leap into the Mainstream
AI growth surged, raising legal and ethical concerns with new regulations.
Renewed Protests in Georgia
Violent protests erupted over a "foreign agents" law and election fraud.
Ukraine’s Bold Kursk Offensive
Ukraine launched a successful counteroffensive in Russia's Kursk region.
Lebanon Caught in Conflict
Hezbollah was targeted by Israeli airstrikes, causing a deadly conflict.
Trump’s White House Comeback
Trump defeated Kamala Harris to win a second presidential term.
ICC’s Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
The ICC issued war crimes warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu.
Romania’s Controversial Election
Far-right candidate Georgescu’s win was annulled due to Russian interference.
South Korea’s Brief Martial Law
President Yoon’s martial law was overturned, leading to his impeachment.
The Fall of Bashar al-Assad
Rebel forces ousted Assad, leaving Syria in their control.