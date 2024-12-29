2024 Cricket Retirements: Legends Who Marked the End of an Era"
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ended an illustrious career in international cricket.
Virat Kohli
Brought down the curtain on his T20I career.
Ravindra Jadeja
Retired from T20Is after a stellar career.
Rohit Sharma
Called time on his T20I journey.
Shikhar Dhawan
Retired from all formats of cricket, marking the end of his career.
Dinesh Karthik
Bid farewell to international cricket.
James Anderson
Retired as one of the greatest fast bowlers in international cricket.
David Warner
Concluded his dynamic international career.
Moeen Ali

Announced retirement from international cricket.
Shakib Al Hasan
Retired from T20Is, leaving a legacy in the format.