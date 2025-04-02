Every cricketing fan remembers the day when team India lift the ICC World Cup after 28 years, on this day (April 2), 14 years ago. Have you ever wondered what the final playing XI is up to now, let's have a look..!
Virender Sehwag - Retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, Now a popular Hindi Commentator and Sports media expert
Gautam Gambhir - Last IPL appearance in 2018, currently the Head Coach of Team India
Sachin Tendulkar - Retired from Cricket in 2013, Associated with MI in Icon role, also participates in various leagues
Virat Kohli - Retired from T20Is in 2024, remains key player for team India and RCB
Yuvraj Singh - Played his last IPL game in 2019, currently mentors youngsters and participates in various leagues
MS Dhoni - Retired from international cricket in 2020, continues to play for CSK, he is the oldest (44) player in IPL
Suresh Raina - Retired from all forms of cricket in 2022, works as a commentator
Harbhajan Singh - Last appeared in IPL in 2021, now a commentator and a Rajya Sabha MP
Zaheer Khan - Last IPL game in 2017, currently mentors Lucknow Super Giants
Sreesanth - Last played in the IPL in 2013. He now works as a cricket expert.
Munaf Patel - Retired from all forms of cricket in 2018. Currently serves as the bowling coach for Delhi Capitals.