20 Hottest TV Shows to Watch This Summer
Squid Game S2 (Netflix)
The deadly game returns with new players and bigger stakes.
Too Much (Netflix)
Lena Dunham’s witty romcom set between London and NYC.
The Institute (Prime Video)
A creepy Stephen King adaptation about psychic children.
Mix Tape (BBC Two)
Emotional drama tracing life through one family’s favourite songs.
Bookish (Channel 4)
Sassy comedy about a chaotic female bookseller.
Washington Black (Disney+)
A young Black slave escapes and explores the world by airship.
The Assassin (Prime Video)
Tense thriller set in a secretive, elite killer training school.
Human (BBC One)
Chilling tale of genetic engineering gone awry.
Unforgivable (BBC One)
Ruth Wilson plays a woman seeking redemption after a dark past.
Hostage (Netflix)
Nail-biting docu-series about an airport hijacking.
Platonic S2 (Apple TV+)
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen return with more friendship chaos.
Wednesday S2 (Netflix)
Jenna Ortega’s Addams is back with darker mysteries.
Alien: Earth (Disney+)
The Xenomorphs invade Earth in this new sci-fi horror.
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Disney+)
Docu-drama revisiting the infamous murder case.
Frances Bourgeois: Rocket Man (Channel 4)
The trainspotting influencer explores British railways.
he Inheritance (Channel 4)
A mysterious family death sparks greed and suspicion.
King & Conqueror (BBC One)
Epic historical clash between William the Conqueror and Harold.
Destination X (TBC)
Contestants guess mystery travel locations in this globe-trotting game show.
The Pitt (TBC)
Intense survival drama set in a dystopian prison pit.
The Narrow Road to the Deep North (TBC, BBC One/iPlayer)
A wartime surgeon recalls love and trauma in a POW camp.