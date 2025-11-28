Explore
L’Atalante (1934)
A poetic love story set aboard a humble barge. Newlyweds drift through canals discovering each other, loneliness, and life — a quiet masterpiece filled with dreamlike beauty.
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
A sweeping maritime adventure. Storms, battles, and brotherhood define this epic journey across the high seas during the Napoleonic era.
Jaws (1975)
A peaceful beach town turns into ground zero for pure terror as a giant shark stalks the waters. The ocean becomes a place of fear.
Lifeboat (1944)
Strangers from a torpedoed ship cling to survival in a single lifeboat. A gripping, claustrophobic drama about trust, fear, and humanity in crisis.
Apocalypse Now (1979)
A haunting river journey deep into the heart of war and madness. The water mirrors the psychological descent of everyone on board.
And the Ship Sails On (1983)
A whimsical, surreal voyage filled with aristocrats, artists, and secrets. As the ship sails, egos clash and absurdity unfolds.
Triangle (2009)
A mysterious yacht, a looping nightmare, and a woman trapped in time. The ocean turns into a psychological maze she can’t escape.
Captain Phillips (2013)
A tense real-life drama of a cargo ship hijacked by pirates. The vast sea becomes a stage for fear, bravery, and negotiation.
All Is Lost (2013)
One man alone in the ocean fighting to survive. No words, no backstory just raw human determination against unforgiving waters.
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
A glamorous cruise turns deadly when a tidal wave flips the ship upside down. A desperate climb to safety begins.
Juggernaut (1974)
A luxury ocean liner is wired with explosives. Panic rises at sea as a bomb squad races against time.
The Maggie (1954)
A charming comedy about a tiny Scottish boat and its quirky crew outsmarting a wealthy American businessman.
Dead Calm (1989)
A couple’s peaceful voyage becomes a living nightmare when they rescue a stranger whose story doesn’t add up.
Death on the Nile (1978)
Hercule Poirot investigates a murder aboard a luxury cruise along the Nile. Glamour, jealousy, and secrets flow like the river itself.
The Last Voyage (1960)
A ship on the brink of sinking pushes passengers into heroic, emotional, and heartbreaking decisions.
Ship of Fools (1965)
A cross-section of society sails toward Europe as hidden desires, prejudices, and tragedies unfold aboard the ship.
Titanic (1997)
A sweeping romance set against one of history’s greatest maritime disasters. Love blooms even as fate approaches beneath the freezing waters.
Waterworld (1995)
A future where Earth is flooded and land is legend. Floating cities, survival battles, and a lone drifter searching for hope.
The Legend of 1900 (1998)
A pianist born and raised on a ship spends his life playing music for passengers never setting foot on land. A magical, emotional tale.
Deep Rising (1998)
A luxury ship, a group of thieves, and a monstrous sea creature collide in a wild, action-packed marine horror adventure.