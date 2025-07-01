14 Top Veggies That Boost Your Liver’s Detox Power
Broccoli
Rich in sulforaphane, it boosts Phase II liver detox enzymes effectively.
Broccoli sprouts
Highest natural source of sulforaphane for powerful liver support.
Brussels sprouts
Packed with detox-activating compounds to enhance liver function.
Kale
A detox powerhouse with strong Phase II enzyme-boosting properties.
Cabbage
Supports liver detox through glucosinolate-rich content.
Bok choy
Mild cruciferous green that helps activate liver-cleansing enzymes.
Collard greens
Fiber-rich and detox-enhancing, aiding natural liver processes.
Mustard greens
Spicy leaves that help stimulate the body’s detox pathways.
Turnip greens
Nutrient-dense greens supporting enzyme-driven liver detoxification.
Swiss chard
Contains detox compounds like betalains, though lower in sulforaphane.
Arugula
Peppery green high in glucosinolates, aiding liver enzyme activity.
Watercress
Detox-boosting leafy green known for liver-supportive antioxidants.
Rapini
Bitter green rich in compounds that activate liver detox enzymes.
Cauliflower
Non-green cruciferous vegetable that still boosts liver detox enzyme production.