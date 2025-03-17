10 Refreshing Drinks to Keep You Hydrated This Summer
Watermelon-Basil Agua Fresca
A hydrating mocktail with watermelon, lime, and basil.
Berry-Kefir Smoothie
A probiotic-rich smoothie for healthy skin.
Cucumber-Mint Spritzer
A refreshing cucumber and mint mocktail for hot days.
Ginger-Turmeric-Carrot Shots
Anti-inflammatory shots with ginger, turmeric, and carrot.
Iced Matcha Latte
A cooling iced matcha latte to boost energy.
Tart Cherry Nighttime Mocktail
A soothing drink made with tart cherry juice for better sleep.
Blueberry Lemonade
A fruity and tangy blueberry lemonade.
Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Smoothie
A green smoothie for an anti-inflammatory start to the day.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake
A protein-packed shake with Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
Anti-Inflammatory Golden Tonic
A healing tonic with green tea, turmeric, and ginger for stomach relief.