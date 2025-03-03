10 Must-Try Ramzan Desserts
Falooda
A refreshing dessert with layers of rose syrup, vermicelli, sabja seeds, and crushed rice, perfect for Iftar.
Mahalabia
A creamy Middle Eastern dessert made with rice flour, warm water, and topped with nuts for a delicious finish.
Basbousa with Almonds
An easy-to-make semolina cake with a nutty flavor, topped with almonds and rose syrup for a perfect treat.
Fruit Delight
A light, creamy fruit salad with a mix of fresh fruits and curd, ideal for a refreshing Iftar dessert.
Baklava
A rich, flaky pastry made with filo dough, filled with nuts, and sweetened with honey, perfect for Ramzan evenings.
Gulab Jamun
Soft, syrup-soaked dough balls, made from milk solids, offering comforting sweetness after Iftar.
Qatayef
Stuffed pancakes filled with cheese, nuts, or cream, fried and soaked in syrup for a crunchy, indulgent treat.
Kunafa
Shredded phyllo dough layered with sweet cheese or semolina filling, baked and soaked in sugar syrup.
Um Ali
Traditional Egyptian bread pudding, creamy, sweet, and comforting, topped with an assortment of nuts.
Rooh Afza Kheer
Creamy rice pudding infused with Rooh Afza, adding a unique floral twist to the classic dessert.