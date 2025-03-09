10 Must-Have Iftar Dishes in Every Hyderabadi Home
Haleem
A slow-cooked stew of wheat, meat, and spices, rich in flavor and perfect for Iftar.
Dahi Vada
Soft, fluffy lentil dumplings soaked in yogurt and topped with tangy spices.
Aloo Bhajiya and Pakode
Crispy fried snacks made with spiced potatoes (Aloo) and various vegetables (Pakode).
Chana Ki Daal
A savory dish made with spiced split chickpeas, offering a comforting and hearty flavor.
Samosa
Deep-fried pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, or meat, perfect for a crunchy snack.
Chicken Egg Roll
A delicious wrap made with spiced chicken, egg, and vegetables, all rolled up in a soft paratha.
Cheese Balls
A fusion snack where cheese is wrapped in dough and fried to crispy perfection.
Kababs
Tender, marinated meat grilled to smoky perfection, often served with naan or rice.
Chana Chaat
A tangy, spicy salad made with boiled potatoes, chickpeas, and a variety of chutneys.
Drinks like Rooh Afza and Tang
Refreshing, sweet, and fruity drinks that provide hydration and energy during Iftar.