Homebound receives Standing Ovation
Homebound gets 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes, selected as India's Oscar entry.
SRK's first National Film Award
Shah Rukh Khan receives his First Best Actor National Film Award for Jawan.
All We Imagine As Light
Payal Kapadia's 'All we imagine as light' became the First Indian Director (Motion Films) Nomination at Glden Globes.
Kantara Chapter -1 Reigns.
The Kantara Part 2 continues to prove its legacy with the legendary folk tale.
SRK & Kajol reliving their 90's era.
Shah Rukh and Kajol recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai moment, Unveil DDLJ Bronze Statue in London.
Saiyaara - The Lover's Anthem
Saiyaara becomes the new anthem for Indian lovers, Ahaan and Aneet emerge as the Best On-screen jodi.
OTT becomes the show-stopper.
From The Ba*ds of Bollywood to Family Man Season 3, OTT platforms ruled over hearts.
Diversity in Bollywood
Bollywood presents entertainment in diverse forms, from biographies to period drama, all covered.
Varanasi - Rajamouli's next Masterpiece
Ramoji Film City hosts a grand event for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Intro release.
Dhurandhar - Power redefined
The year ends with a striking tale of patriotism, strength and vengeance.