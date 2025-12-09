SRK - The Badshah
Shah Rukh
Diljit - The Opulent Punjabi
Diljit's Met Gala look was a true tribute to the vibrant Punjabi culture, it was a piece of boldness.
Bhavitha Mandava
Bhavitha Mandava makes history, becomes the first Indian to open a Chanel show.
Miss World 2025 at Hyderabad
Miss world contestants visit Indian heritage wearing traditional South Indian attire - Saree with gajra.
Lakme Fashion Week 2025
Celebrities like Jahnvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Tabu slay their Lakme Fashion walk !
Aishwarya - The Gorgeous
Aishwarya redefines elegance with her Red Sea International Film Festival Look.
Mama Kiara's Met Gala Debut
Kiara Advani debuts Met Gala, walks with her 'Braveheart' gown, perfectly describing the mama-baby bond.
Global India Couture Week
Designs by Varun Bahl, Nikita Tandon and others emerge with a new vision in GICW 2025 at Mumbai.
Labubu Sets Trend.
The not so pretty Labubu dolls buzzed all over the internet, created fashion with bags, tumblers, etc.
Miss India Resembles Lotus
Miss India World Manika Vishwakarma wears a Lotus themed gown representing India