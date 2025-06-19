Weather Forecast: Hyderabad To Receive Moderate Rain This Evening

Telangana is likely to receive more rainfall in the next three days due to the strengthening of the low-pressure area in Central India. Winds ranging between 40-50 kmph are likely to blow across many parts of the state.

Today, north and east Telangana, including the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Bhupalapally, Mulug, Bhadradri -- Kothagudem will receive moderate to heavy rain late in the afternoon and midnight.

Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts will receive moderate rains while other districts would experience isolated rain.

In Hyderabad, people can experience sunshine throughout the day, with moderate rain likely in the evening and night. It is likely that there would be more sunshine today, compared to the last two days.