We Are Glad To Introduce Shashwat Sachdev, Says Abhishek Agarwal

Noted producer Abhishek Agarwal has officially announced the entry of acclaimed composer Shashwat Sachdev into Tollywood. Expressing his admiration for the young composer’s versatility, Abhishek said, “We are glad to introduce such a talented composer to Telugu cinema. We had tried to collaborate with him on two or three projects earlier, but only now could we finally sign him.”

Abhishek, who is producing “India House” with reigning star Ram Charan, recalled Sachdev’s remarkable journey. “He began his career in Hollywood and went on to make waves in Bollywood over the last decade. With films like Phillauri, Veere Di Wedding, and his captivating, masterclass background score in Uri: The Surgical Strike, he proved his mettle and won awards too.”

The India House, a period drama set in 1905, is being helmed by Ram Vamsi Krishna and stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Saiee Manjrekar, and veteran actor Anupam Kher in key roles. The film’s narrative unfolds in London, blending a passionate love story with the political unrest surrounding the iconic India House—a hub for Indian revolutionaries in Britain. "There is huge scope for great and mellifluous songs and enchanting background score in the period saga, Sachdev is an apt choice. It is being made as a Telugu–Hindi bilingual. The theme is universal, combining love and patriotism—emotions that resonate across India.” adds Abhishek

When asked about reports suggesting the budget had crossed ₹85 crore, the producer remained discreet but hinted, “I believe in telling untold stories over formulaic commercial films and I would spend what it deserves without any compromise.”