VP Poll: Voting Begins, Numbers Favour Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: As the stage is set for the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday, NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan holds an edge with 427 MPs, well above the majority mark of 391, supporting him for the post.

A BJP leader said the NDA candidate is expected to secure at least 427 votes. In the Lok Sabha, Radhakrishnan is likely to receive 293 votes, while 134 votes are expected in his favour in the Rajya Sabha.

The Opposition's candidate, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, is backed by 354 MPs, with 249 in the Lower House and 105 in the Upper House.

Currently, Parliament comprises 781 members, including 542 in the Lok Sabha with one seat vacant and 239 in the Rajya Sabha with five seats vacant.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have decided to abstain from the Vice Presidential elections.

BJP MPs have expressed confidence in CP Radhakrishnan’s win. BJP MP Ananta Nayak said, "NDA has more numbers in the election today. We will definitely win, and CP Radhakrishnan will definitely become the Vice President of the country."

BJP MP Pradeep Purohit added, "Our candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, must win. There is no doubt, as our numbers in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are more than 422. So, we expect more votes from other parties also. There is a possibility that there will be cross-voting in favour of our candidate."

BJP MP Rambhai Mokariya stated, "We are very hopeful. Our candidate will win 100 per cent. At 8 am, all MPs of Gujarat and Goa will gather at the residence of Mansukh Mandaviya. We will vote at 10 am. We will ensure he wins with a thumping majority. The opposition candidate is not going to win."

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and other MPs of the NDA arrived at the residence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Voting will begin at 10 am at Parliament, with results expected by 5 pm.