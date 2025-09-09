VP Poll Live Update: Voting Underway, Numbers Favour Radhakrishnan
A BJP leader said the NDA candidate is expected to secure at least 427 votes
New Delhi: As voting continues for the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday, NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan holds an edge with 427 MPs, well above the majority mark of 391, supporting him for the post.
A BJP leader said the NDA candidate is expected to secure at least 427 votes. In the Lok Sabha, Radhakrishnan is likely to receive 293 votes, while 134 votes are expected in his favour in the Rajya Sabha.
The Opposition's candidate, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, is backed by 354 MPs, with 249 in the Lower House and 105 in the Upper House.
Currently, Parliament comprises 781 members, including 542 in the Lok Sabha with one seat vacant and 239 in the Rajya Sabha with five seats vacant.
Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have decided to abstain from the Vice Presidential elections.
BJP MPs have expressed confidence in CP Radhakrishnan’s win. BJP MP Ananta Nayak said, "NDA has more numbers in the election today. We will definitely win, and CP Radhakrishnan will definitely become the Vice President of the country."
BJP MP Pradeep Purohit added, "Our candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, must win. There is no doubt, as our numbers in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are more than 422. So, we expect more votes from other parties also. There is a possibility that there will be cross-voting in favour of our candidate."
BJP MP Rambhai Mokariya stated, "We are very hopeful. Our candidate will win 100 per cent. At 8 am, all MPs of Gujarat and Goa will gather at the residence of Mansukh Mandaviya. We will vote at 10 am. We will ensure he wins with a thumping majority. The opposition candidate is not going to win."
Earlier today, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and other MPs of the NDA arrived at the residence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Voting will begin at 10 am at Parliament, with results expected by 5 pm.
Live Updates
- 9 Sept 2025 1:23 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut casts her vote in the vice presidential election at Parliament House - AP Photo
- 9 Sept 2025 1:21 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule said that the ongoing Vice Presidential elections is not just about party loyalty, but rather electing a person who "upholds national interest"."Why talk about this (cross-voting)? This is such a big election. The question is not just about a party, the post should be occupied by an individual who upholds national interest," Sule, who is set to vote in the VP election, said
- 9 Sept 2025 12:14 PM IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "We are confident that the NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will win the elections"
- 9 Sept 2025 11:48 AM IST
As the voting for the Vice Presidential election began on Tuesday morning, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exercised his franchise along with other NDA MPs in the Parliament.Former Prime Minister and JD(S) MP in Rajya Sabha, HD Deve Gowda, arrived in a wheelchair to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential poll.Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Pralhad Joshi cast their votes. Nitin Gadkari was seen shaking hands with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as they both arrived at the Parliament.Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, also cast his ballot.
- 9 Sept 2025 11:47 AM IST
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament House to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election.
- 9 Sept 2025 11:33 AM IST
Vice Presidential election: “Sudershan Reddy ji has all the chances of winning,” says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
- 9 Sept 2025 11:32 AM IST
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament House to cast her vote for the Vice Presidential election
.
- 9 Sept 2025 11:29 AM IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi exuded confidence that NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will win the Vice-Presidential elections with a "thumping majority." He further claimed that there is lot of "dissatisfaction" within the Congress party over their candidate B Sudershan Reddy. - ANI
- 9 Sept 2025 11:28 AM IST
Joint Opposition Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy has expressed hope about winning the elections that commenced on Tuesday morning in Parliament House. "I am more than hopeful that I am going to win this election," Reddy told reporters - ANI