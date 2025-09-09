New Delhi: As voting continues for the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday, NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan holds an edge with 427 MPs, well above the majority mark of 391, supporting him for the post.

Voting for the vice presidential election concluded on Tuesday with NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan facing a direct contest against joint opposition candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy. The polling, which began at 10 am, ended at 5 pm, with results expected later in the evening.

The electoral college, comprising members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, had a total strength of 781. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition bloc remained united, claiming that all 315 of its MPs turned up to vote. “This is an unprecedented 100 per cent turnout,” he said.

On the other hand, BJP leaders expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan’s victory. A BJP leader estimated that the NDA candidate is expected to secure at least 427 votes — 293 in the Lok Sabha and 134 in the Rajya Sabha.

The Opposition’s candidate Reddy is backed by 354 MPs, including 249 from the Lower House and 105 from the Upper House. Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chose to abstain from voting.

BJP MPs voiced strong optimism about the outcome. MP Ananta Nayak said, “NDA has more numbers in the election today. We will definitely win, and CP Radhakrishnan will definitely become the Vice President of the country.”

MP Pradeep Purohit added, “Our candidate must win. There is no doubt, as our numbers are more than 422. We also expect support from other parties, and there is a possibility of cross-voting in our favour.”

Rambhai Mokariya echoed the sentiment, saying, “We are very hopeful. Our candidate will win 100 per cent. We will ensure he wins with a thumping majority. The opposition candidate is not going to win.”

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and other NDA MPs gathered at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s residence before heading to Parliament for voting. Counting of votes will begin shortly, with the outcome expected by late evening.