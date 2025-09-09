VP Poll Live Update: Voting Ends, Results Tonight
CP Radhakrishnan faces Sudershan Reddy; results expected later tonight
New Delhi: As voting continues for the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday, NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan holds an edge with 427 MPs, well above the majority mark of 391, supporting him for the post.
Voting for the vice presidential election concluded on Tuesday with NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan facing a direct contest against joint opposition candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy. The polling, which began at 10 am, ended at 5 pm, with results expected later in the evening.
The electoral college, comprising members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, had a total strength of 781. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition bloc remained united, claiming that all 315 of its MPs turned up to vote. “This is an unprecedented 100 per cent turnout,” he said.
On the other hand, BJP leaders expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan’s victory. A BJP leader estimated that the NDA candidate is expected to secure at least 427 votes — 293 in the Lok Sabha and 134 in the Rajya Sabha.
The Opposition’s candidate Reddy is backed by 354 MPs, including 249 from the Lower House and 105 from the Upper House. Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chose to abstain from voting.
BJP MPs voiced strong optimism about the outcome. MP Ananta Nayak said, “NDA has more numbers in the election today. We will definitely win, and CP Radhakrishnan will definitely become the Vice President of the country.”
MP Pradeep Purohit added, “Our candidate must win. There is no doubt, as our numbers are more than 422. We also expect support from other parties, and there is a possibility of cross-voting in our favour.”
Rambhai Mokariya echoed the sentiment, saying, “We are very hopeful. Our candidate will win 100 per cent. We will ensure he wins with a thumping majority. The opposition candidate is not going to win.”
Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty and other NDA MPs gathered at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s residence before heading to Parliament for voting. Counting of votes will begin shortly, with the outcome expected by late evening.
Live Updates
- 9 Sept 2025 6:20 PM IST
Counting of votes for Vice Presidential election begins
- 9 Sept 2025 5:45 PM IST
VP Poll Voting Ends
Voting for the Vice President election has concluded; counting starts at 6 pm with results expected by evening.
- 9 Sept 2025 5:28 PM IST
“There are always claims of the opposition, this is not new. Even after losing, they celebrate… This time also, we will win, and they will be happy,” — Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister
- 9 Sept 2025 4:59 PM IST
Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur expressed confidence that NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan has secured victory in the Vice Presidential election.
- 9 Sept 2025 4:21 PM IST
Polling in the Vice Presidential election on Monday saw a 96% turnout by 3 pm, with voting continuing until 5 pm and results expected by 7:45 pm.
- 9 Sept 2025 4:20 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cast his vote in the Vice Presidential election at Parliament House, with 762 of 768 votes recorded so far.
- 9 Sept 2025 3:18 PM IST
Owaisi Casts Vote
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election at Parliament House on Tuesday.
- 9 Sept 2025 2:49 PM IST
BJD, BRS, Akali Dal’s Neutrality A Setback for BJP: Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the decision of BJD, BRS and Shiromani Akali Dal to abstain from the vice-presidential poll was a setback for the BJP. He claimed the INDIA bloc votes would remain intact and termed the neutrality of these parties a “jolt” to the NDA.
- 9 Sept 2025 2:47 PM IST
BJP chief JP Nadda casts vote
BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda exercised his franchise for the Vice-Presidential election at Parliament House.
- 9 Sept 2025 2:44 PM IST
“The NDA candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, is an experienced leader. People will surely vote based on their assessment of him, and he will win without a second thought,” — K Laxman, BJP MP