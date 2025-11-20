Temperatures Dip Across AP

Visakhapatnam: The denizens of Visakhapatnam are savouring a rare delight as the coastal city, long associated with hot and humid weather, has slipped into the winter’s chill.

The refreshing change has enthused the residents who termed it one of the most-pleasant Novembers in recent memory.

Traditionally, Visakhapatnam has sticky evenings and warm nights, with humidity lingering well past the monsoon season. This year, however, the city has experienced a dip in temperatures, with breezy mornings and cooler nights replacing the usual muggy air.

For those accustomed to the city’s tropical climate, the shift has been striking.

Families are flocking to the beach road for their morning and evening strolls, enjoying crisp air and gentle winds. Tea stalls, cafeterias and roadside vendors are having brisk business, with customers relishing hot snacks and steaming cups of chai and coffee to balance the body temperature.

Office-goers and students say the cooler mornings have made their daily routines more enjoyable. Shopkeepers and traders note that the pleasant climate has boosted customer footfalls.

Meteorologists attribute the chill to seasonal wind patterns and reduced coastal humidity.

The cooler spell has also sparked conversations about climate change, with many wondering if this November signals the start of a new weather pattern for the city.

For now, Visakhapatnam’s denizens are simply enjoying the cool life. The rare coastal chill has brought with it a sense of celebration, turning ordinary evenings into memorable ones.

“This is the weather we always aspired for, cool, breezy and perfect for a living by the sea,” said resident G Sarita.

Notably, over the past five Novembers, the city’s climate has shifted from warm and humid to palpably cooler spells. In 2021, the maximum temperatures hovered around 31.5 degrees Celsius with nights near 24 degrees C. The following year was similar but wetter, with cyclone activity pushing rainfall above 100mm.

By 2023, the conditions balanced out with maximums near 30.8 degrees C and minimums around 23 degrees C, a near-normal November with moderate rain. In 2024, the highs dipped slightly to 30.2 degrees C and lows to 22.5 degrees C, while the rainfall eased to about 70mm even as humidity persisted.

November 2025 stands apart: maximums averaged 28 degrees C and minimums near 21 degrees C, with the most superb spell during Nov 14–17 when night temperatures dipped to 20 degrees C, three degrees below normal.

Visakhapatnam: Temperatures have fallen across most regions of Andhra Pradesh while the weather office predicted the formation of another low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22.

According to IMD Amaravati, the existing low-pressure area over the Comorin area, which was positioned over the Lakshadweep Islands, adjoining the Maldives area, on Wednesday is expected to move slowly west-northwestwards over the next 24 hours.

IMD forecast the formation of a new low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22. This system is expected to move west-northwestward and intensify during the subsequent 48 hours.

On Wednesday, Tuni recorded the highest maximum temperature at 33.0°C, while Arogyavaram registered the lowest at 26.0°C, Kalingapatnam (29.0°C), Visakhapatnam (30.8°C), Kakinada (30.6°C), Machilipatnam (31.0°C), Bapatla (32.3°C), Ongole (31.9°C), Nellore (30.8°C), Nandyal (32.0°C), and Kurnool (32.1°C).

IMD predicts no rainfall for Thursday. However, starting from Friday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, with similar conditions expected to continue on November 22 and November 23.