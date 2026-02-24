VIROSH Wedding: Celebs Spotted at Airport Leaving for Udaipur

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are the talk of the town. The couple's wedding is really happening on February 26 in Udaipur. The royal wedding is all set to take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels in Udaipur. Director Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba were spotted at Udaipur airport, as they were heading to the wedding venue. Stylish Shravya Varma also accompanied them. Currently, the pictures are making the rounds on social media.



According to reports, about one hundred guests have been invited to the wedding. If the reports are to be believed, the Pelli Choopulu maker is joined by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, among other guests. Vijay became a star with Vanga's Arjun Reddy in 2017.



Reports indicate that Rashmika and Vijay had an intimate engagement ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year. Their upcoming wedding in Udaipur is now eagerly awaited by fans everywhere. The duo shared screen space in the 2018 romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade.

