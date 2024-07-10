Vijay's Market Surge in Telugu States: GOAT Fetches Record Rs 17 Crores

Hyderabad: Undeniably, Tamil superstar Vijay’s market in two Telugu states has been expanding over the years and his next film ‘G.O.A.T( Greatest of All Times) has been reportedly bought for Rs 17 crores by Mythri Movie Makers who have turned distributors with big ticket films like ‘Salaar’ and ‘HanuMan’. “Even though few top distributors held negotiations, Mythri Movies clinched the deal with a fancy pay of Rs 17 crores as demanded by Tamil producers,” says a source from Chennai.

Actually, Vijay’s earlier releases like ‘Varasudu’ garnered around Rs 12 crores, and ‘Leo’ made more than Rs 20 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Vijay is a new happening star in Telugu states since his films are minting money at the box office. He is on the verge of a hattrick in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with his film ‘G.O.A.T’. It also has enough potential to strike a chord with the masses,” he adds.

Last time, Sithara Entertainments made good money with ‘Leo’ and now it is the turn of their counterparts in Tollywood. “Vijay has surpassed his colleagues like Rajnikanth, and Karthi and he is going to go places after ‘Leo’. Right now, Tamil stars are surely making waves in two Telugu states and drawing good amounts from Telugu buyers, ‘he concludes.