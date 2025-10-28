Vijayawada: Savitha Orders Relocation Of Hostel Students From Cyclone-hit Areas

Vijayawada: BC and EWS welfare minister S. Savitha has directed officials to ensure the utmost protection of students residing in BC hostels and MJP schools from the impact of Cyclone Montha, instructing district authorities to shift students from low-lying and cyclone-prone areas to safer locations.

At a review meeting held on Tuesday at her camp office in Tadepalli, attended by BC welfare secretary S. Sathyanarayana and MJP school secretary Madhavi Latha, the minister reviewed district-wise safety measures for hostel students. She also personally spoke to several district BC welfare officers (DBCWOs) to assess the ground situation.

Savitha instructed wardens, ABCWOs, and principals to remain in the hostels round the clock and, if necessary, stay overnight with the students. She ordered that only boiled and cooled drinking water and freshly cooked food be supplied, strictly prohibiting outside food items in hostels.

Anticipating possible power outages, the minister directed officials to use inverters sparingly and stock up on torches, candles, and matchboxes. She insisted that all instructions issued by district collectors be followed without fail. In cases of illness among students, she directed that immediate medical care be arranged through nearby primary health centres.

Savitha also instructed hostel managements to prevent water stagnation, ensure regular bleaching, and maintain clean toilets and bathrooms. She emphasised fixing mosquito nets to windows to prevent mosquito entry and spread of diseases.

Highlighting the importance of vigilance, Savitha said officials must monitor BC hostels and MJP schools continuously, urging them to “protect students like their own children.”