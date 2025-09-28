Karur (Tamil Nadu): Actor-politician Vijay on Sunday announced financial assistance to the victims of the Karur rally stampede, describing the tragedy as an “irreparable loss.”

“This is indeed an irreparable loss for us. No matter who offers words of comfort, the loss of our loved ones is unbearable,” Vijay told a media channel. The TVK chief said he would provide ₹20 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and ₹2 lakh each to the injured undergoing treatment. “This amount is, of course, not significant in the face of such a loss. However, at this moment, it is my duty as a member of your family to stand by you, my kin, with heartfelt support,” he added. Meanwhile, the bodies of 38 people who died due to a stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's rally on Saturday, have been identified and currently efforts were on to hand over their mortal remains to their relatives, Dindigul district collector S Saravanan has said on Sunday.

The identity of a woman was yet to be established, he said. "Currently, the work to identify this woman was on and once it was done, we would follow the due procedure of conducting a post-mortem and hand over the body to her relatives," he said. Of the deceased, 14 have been handed over to their relatives so far, Saravanan told reporters here. Director of Medical Education, Dr Suganthi Rajakumari, said the condition of two persons who were admitted on September 27 continued to remain in critical and efforts were on to revive them. To a question, she told reporters here that all government facilities had adequate supplies of oxygen and medicines and that the patients were being provided the best treatment. "Totally, we received 39 bodies at the GH and post-mortem was performed on 31 persons. Two persons are in a critical condition," Rajakumari said.



