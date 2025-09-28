 Top
LIVE: Vijay Pledges ₹20 Lakh for Karur Stampede Victims’ Kin

News
DC Correspondent
28 Sept 2025 9:06 AM IST

The identity of a woman was yet to be established. Currently, the work to identify this woman was on and once it was done, we would follow the due procedure of conducting a post-mortem and hand over the body to her relatives: Dindigul district collector said

LIVE: Vijay Pledges ₹20 Lakh for Karur Stampede Victims' Kin
Ambulances arriving at the stampede spot where popular film actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay addressed a rally at Karur in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. (Photo: X)

Karur (Tamil Nadu): Actor-politician Vijay on Sunday announced financial assistance to the victims of the Karur rally stampede, describing the tragedy as an “irreparable loss.”

“This is indeed an irreparable loss for us. No matter who offers words of comfort, the loss of our loved ones is unbearable,” Vijay told a media channel.
The TVK chief said he would provide ₹20 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and ₹2 lakh each to the injured undergoing treatment. “This amount is, of course, not significant in the face of such a loss. However, at this moment, it is my duty as a member of your family to stand by you, my kin, with heartfelt support,” he added.
Meanwhile, the bodies of 38 people who died due to a stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's rally on Saturday, have been identified and currently efforts were on to hand over their mortal remains to their relatives, Dindigul district collector S Saravanan has said on Sunday.
The identity of a woman was yet to be established, he said. "Currently, the work to identify this woman was on and once it was done, we would follow the due procedure of conducting a post-mortem and hand over the body to her relatives," he said.
Of the deceased, 14 have been handed over to their relatives so far, Saravanan told reporters here. Director of Medical Education, Dr Suganthi Rajakumari, said the condition of two persons who were admitted on September 27 continued to remain in critical and efforts were on to revive them.
To a question, she told reporters here that all government facilities had adequate supplies of oxygen and medicines and that the patients were being provided the best treatment.
"Totally, we received 39 bodies at the GH and post-mortem was performed on 31 persons. Two persons are in a critical condition," Rajakumari said.


Live Updates

2025-09-28 03:36:55
  • 28 Sept 2025 12:31 PM IST



  • 28 Sept 2025 12:30 PM IST

    Accusing the DMK government of discrimination in providing adequate security for the Opposition parties' public events, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday said that the administration's failure to deploy adequate security personnel led to the stampede during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s rally in Karur.


  • 28 Sept 2025 12:29 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundarajan on Sunday met victims and bereaved families after the Karur stampede, and expressed her condolences and support.


  • 28 Sept 2025 12:24 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Sunday reached the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur, where the injured from the stampede are undergoing treatment and the bodies of victims are being handed over to their families after postmortem.The Tamil Nadu BJP also called for the cancellation of all party programs for the next two days.


  • 28 Sept 2025 12:23 PM IST

    Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the tragic stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur and urged the State government to increase the compensation for the victims. "At present, 39 people, including women and children, have lost their lives, and several others are battling for survival under intensive care. This tragedy is deeply disturbing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and urge the government to provide advanced medical treatment to the injured," Thirumavalavan told reporters at Chennai airport on his way to Karur to console the families of the victims.




     

