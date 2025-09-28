LIVE: Vijay Pledges ₹20 Lakh for Karur Stampede Victims’ Kin
The identity of a woman was yet to be established. Currently, the work to identify this woman was on and once it was done, we would follow the due procedure of conducting a post-mortem and hand over the body to her relatives: Dindigul district collector said
Karur (Tamil Nadu): Actor-politician Vijay on Sunday announced financial assistance to the victims of the Karur rally stampede, describing the tragedy as an “irreparable loss.”
Live Updates
- 28 Sept 2025 12:30 PM IST
Accusing the DMK government of discrimination in providing adequate security for the Opposition parties' public events, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday said that the administration's failure to deploy adequate security personnel led to the stampede during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s rally in Karur.
- 28 Sept 2025 12:29 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundarajan on Sunday met victims and bereaved families after the Karur stampede, and expressed her condolences and support.
- 28 Sept 2025 12:24 PM IST
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Sunday reached the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur, where the injured from the stampede are undergoing treatment and the bodies of victims are being handed over to their families after postmortem.The Tamil Nadu BJP also called for the cancellation of all party programs for the next two days.
- 28 Sept 2025 12:23 PM IST
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the tragic stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur and urged the State government to increase the compensation for the victims. "At present, 39 people, including women and children, have lost their lives, and several others are battling for survival under intensive care. This tragedy is deeply disturbing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and urge the government to provide advanced medical treatment to the injured," Thirumavalavan told reporters at Chennai airport on his way to Karur to console the families of the victims.