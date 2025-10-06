Vijay Deverakonda Escapes Unhurt in Car Accident

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is safe and unhurt following a minor car accident near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district, a source close to his family confirmed to Deccan Chronicle.

“Vijay was not driving the car — it was his driver who made a mistake. Fortunately, nothing serious happened,” the source said. “The family was traveling in a high-end Toyota Welfire, which is both safe and luxurious.”

The incident occurred while Vijay was returning to Hyderabad on Monday after a visit to Puttaparthi with friends on Sunday. The actor’s car collided with a Bolero vehicle. Though the Vellfire sustained minor damage, Vijay escaped without injuries and later continued his journey in a friend’s vehicle.

Reports suggest that Vijay recently got engaged to actress Rashmika Mandanna. Following the engagement, he visited Puttaparthi with his family to offer prayers at the Maha Samadhi of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Vijay was accompanied by his brother Anand Deverakonda and parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi. In a video, the actor is seen being welcomed at the ashram with a bouquet and a portrait of Sathya Sai Baba, while fans also spotted the sparkling engagement ring on his finger, sparking excitement.