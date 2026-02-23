Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Spotted at Airport Ahead of Wedding in Udaipur

Finally, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially confirmed their wedding via Instagram. They are expressing happiness that they are all set to begin a new chapter in their lives.

In a heartfelt note dedicated to their fans on Instagram, the two revealed that their wedding will officially be known as "The Wedding of VIROSH." The couple shared a personal note explaining that the name wasn't inspired by planners or family traditions, but by their fans who, years ago, lovingly combined their names into "VIROSH." The note read, "Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves—you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honor."



"We would like to name it — 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoji). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us—always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emojis)!" the couple concluded.



After making their relationship announcement, the duo are jetting off to Udaipur for the big fat wedding. The couple were spotted at the airport; they made a stylish entry at the airport, twinning in black.













