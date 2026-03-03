Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Sangeet vibe in pictures

The Sangeeth night of the Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika duo was held on February 24. The actor today shared pics from the jubilant night.

"The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyones speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people," Vijay wrote.



Vijay wore a heavily embroidered black sherwani with intricate silver work. Rashmika sported traditional heavy jewellery (read jhumkas, maang tikka, and layered necklaces) and her hand is gently on his arm.







































































































