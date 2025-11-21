Top
,
e-Paper
Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process
Home
Just In
South
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Kerala
Nation
World
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Others
Entertainment
Sholay
Tollywood
Bollywood
Sandalwood
Kollywood
Mollywood
Hollywood
Movie Reviews
Television
Music
Theatre
OTT
Videos
Opinion and Editorials
Columns
DC Comments
Business
Technology
Education
Hyderabad Chronicle
Special Story
Featured
Astroguide
Home
Just In
South
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Kerala
Nation
World
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Other News
Entertainment
Sholay
Tollywood
Bollywood
Sandalwood
Kollywood
Mollywood
Hollywood
Movie Reviews
Television
Music
Theatre
OTT
Opinion and Editorials
DC Comments
Columns
Videos
Business
Technology
Education
Hyderabad Chronicle
Special Story
Featured
Home
»
Videos
Shaad Ali on Emotions, Music, and Poetry in Filmmaking
Videos
Deccan Chronicle
21 Nov 2025 6:46 PM IST
21 Nov 2025 6:46 PM IST
x
About the Author
Deccan Chronicle
Latest News
Next Story
X