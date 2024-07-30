Hyderabad: Alert villagers brought to the light the murder of a farmer allegedly killed by his two brothers by shooting a video with their smart phones when the accused were transporting the body on their bike to dispose it off at an isolated place bordering Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and Gadwal-Jogulamba district in Telangana on Monday.



After shooting the incident, the villagers circulated the video on various social media platform and among their individual groups. On seeing the video, the two accused - Maheshwar Reddy and Chinna Nagireddy got frightened and surrendered before the police admitting that they murdered their brother Sheshi Reddy in connection with some dispute, Shantinagar Circle Inspector Tata Babu told Deccan Chronicle.

Babu said the three siblings, belonging to Pedda Dhanwada village in Gadwal-Jogulamba district shared their agricultural land among themselves 15 years ago. But Maheshwar Reddy and Chinna Nagireddy became furious over Sheshi Reddy for not allowing them to use their agricultural land for cultivation.

Two FIRs were also registered against Sheshi Reddy for allegedly quarrelling with Maheshwar Reddy and Nagireddy over the issue. As Maheshwar reddy and Nagireddy were staying away from their village, Sheshi Reddy took advantage of it and was not allowing his brothers to do cultivation with help of tenant farmers.

Since Sheshi Reddy was not relenting, his brothers decided to eliminate him. According their plan, they met Sheshi Reddy and picked up an argument with him and in a fit of rage they overpowered him and fractured his two legs and a hand killing him on the spot.

To conceal his identity, Maheshwar Reddy and Nagireddy covered the body with a cloth and were transporting to dump it on the suburbs of Kothakota in Kurnool district. On the way to Kothakota, villagers noticed blooding oozing from legs while they were carrying the body on their bike and filmed it. They later circulated it on the social media. After the video went viral, the two accused surrendered before the police.

Babu said the Kurnool police were investigating the case as the body was discovered in their limits.