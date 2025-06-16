Vehicle Wholesales Rise 2% in May, Says SIAM

Total vehicle wholesales such as passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers from manufacturers to their dealers rose 2 per cent at 2,054,526 units in May, up from 2,023,371 units in May 2024, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or SIAM said on Monday.“All vehicle segments posted stable performance in May 2025,” said Rajesh Menon, Director General at SIAM.He said the passenger vehicles segment, the barometer of the economy, posted sales of 3.45 lakh units, though second highest ever of May, the segment de-grew marginally by 0.8 per cent compared to May 2024, three-wheelers de-grew by 3.3 per cent compared to May of previous year, with sales of 0.54 lakh units, while two-wheeler segment grew by 2.2 per cent in May 2025, as compared to May 2024, with sales of 16.56 lakh units.The two-wheeler wholesales had dropped by a massive 16.7 per cent year-on-year at 1,458,784 units in April 2025 due to a high base of 1,751,393 units in April 2024.According to SIAM, multiple repo rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and above normal rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) are expected to give a positive push to the auto industry."Going forward, the RBI's three repo rate cuts totalling 100 basis points in less than six months, along with a forecast of above-normal monsoons, are some of the indicators which should positively impact the auto sector by improving affordability and boosting consumer sentiment in the coming months," Menon noted.The performance in export segment continued to be robust with the cumulative shipments, including those of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and quadricycles, rising 22.8 per cent year-on-year at 479,538 units in May 2025, up from 390,518 units in the same month last year.