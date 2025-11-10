Varun Berry Resigns From Britannia

Chennai: Britannia Industries said on Monday that managing director and chief executive officer Varun Berry has resigned. He will be replaced by Rakshit Hargave as both MD and CEO.

Berry submitted his resignation letter and proposed to serve the notice period as per his employment contract. However, the Board accepted his resignation and waived off Berry’s obligation to serve the notice period.

Berry, who was serving as the Executive Vice-Chairman and MD at Britannia, had been re-designated as the CEO in May following Rajneet Kohli's resignation in March.

Varun Berry has worked at Britannia for the past 13 years, joining the consumer goods firm as the vice president and chief operating officer in 2013. Before his stint at Britannia, Berry worked with PepsiCo's India unit and Hindustan Unilever.

Britannia has appointed Rakshit Hargave as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer and he will join the company from December 15, 2025. In the interim, N. Venkataraman, currently the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, will hold additional charge as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Rakshit held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Birla Opus, the Paints venture of Grasim Industries (Aditya Birla Group) in his previous assignment. END