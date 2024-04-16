Hyderabad: The BJP has declared Dr TN Vamshi Tilak as a candidate for the byelection to the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency on May 13, 2024.



The byelection was required following the death of sitting BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha in a road accident in February 2024. The BRS gave the ticket to Nanditha’s sister G Niveditha. Both Nanditha and Niveditha are daughters of five-time MLA G Sayanna, who died due to health problems in February 2023 while undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital.

The Congress is fielding N Sri Ganesh, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections held in Telangana in 2023 on BJP ticket. He recently joined Congress.