LIVE: Iran's Security Chief Says 'Will Not Negotiate' With US
America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters, the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a statement
TEHRAN: Iran "will not negotiate with the United States", Ali Larijani, the powerful head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council said on Monday.
PALM BEACH: The US military on Sunday announced it had destroyed the headquarters of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard force on the second day of war to overturn the Iranian government.
Live Updates
- 2 March 2026 10:40 AM IST
US leader Donald Trump's "delusional fantasies" have plunged the Middle East into chaos, the powerful head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council said on Monday."Trump plunged the region into chaos with his 'delusional fantasies' and now fears more American troop casualties," Ali Larijani wrote on X, following a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
- 2 March 2026 10:01 AM IST
The stock markets in the country tanked in the opening session on Monday as rising tensions and military escalations in the Middle East dented investor sentiment sharply.The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,659.25, declining by 519.40 points or 2.06 per cent. The BSE Sensex opened at 78,512.05, falling 2,775.14 points or 3.41 per cent, reflecting heightened nervousness across domestic equities.
- 2 March 2026 9:40 AM IST
The United States used an array of weapons in the strikes conducted against Iran as a part of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday--which included artificial intelligence services from Anthropic, according to a report by Reuters.
- 2 March 2026 9:05 AM IST
The UAE announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its ambassador from Iran, the foreign ministry said on Sunday, in the wake of Iranian attacks on the Gulf country.
- 2 March 2026 9:01 AM IST
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth will hold a press conference on Monday morning about the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, the first by a senior official since strikes began Saturday.The press conference will be held at 8:00 am local time Monday.
- 2 March 2026 8:16 AM IST
"America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters," the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a statement.
- 2 March 2026 7:40 AM IST
India has issued advisories for its nationals in Qatar, Turkey and Syria in view of the current regional security situation and flight disruptions, urging them to remain vigilant and stay in touch with the respective embassies and consulates for assistance following the Israel-US strike on Iran.The Embassy of India in Doha announced that regular consular services would remain suspended on March 2 due to the "prevailing security situation."
- 2 March 2026 7:12 AM IST
President Donald Trump has declared that Operation Epic Fury, one of the "most overwhelming military offensive" against Iran, would "continue at full force until all of the objectives are achieved."He also said that "more" US casualties are possible."Over the past 36 hours, the United States and its partners have launched Operation Epic Fury, one of the largest, most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen. Nobody's seen anything like it," Trump said in a video address posted on Truth Social.
- 2 March 2026 6:59 AM IST
Israel launched a barrage of strikes on Lebanon's capital, Beirut, after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired missiles across the border early Monday.It was the first time in more than a year that Hezbollah has claimed a strike against Israel.
- 2 March 2026 6:58 AM IST
Iran's Gandhi Hospital hit in Israeli strikes, video shows (Video credit: X)