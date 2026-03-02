LIVE: Iran's Security Chief Says 'Will Not Negotiate' With US

TEHRAN: Iran "will not negotiate with the United States", Ali Larijani, the powerful head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council said on Monday.

In a post on X, Larijani denied media reports that Iranian officials had sought to initiate talks with the Trump administration following a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, which came after Tehran and Washington held nuclear negotiations. US President Donald Trump's "delusional fantasies" have plunged the Middle East into chaos, the powerful head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council said on Monday.

"Trump plunged the region into chaos with his 'delusional fantasies' and now fears more American troop casualties," Ali Larijani wrote on X, following a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

PALM BEACH: The US military on Sunday announced it had destroyed the headquarters of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard force on the second day of war to overturn the Iranian government.