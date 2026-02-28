LIVE: Iranian Media Confirms Khamenei Is Dead
The announcement came after a joint U.S. and Israeli aerial bombardment that targeted Iranian military and governmental sites
Iranian media Press TV has reported on Sunday that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the Israeli-US strikes. In a post on X, Press TV said, "Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran"
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States, President Donald Trump said, calling it the “greatest chance” for the Iranian people to “take back” their country.
- 1 March 2026 7:44 AM IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli-US strikes, reports Iranian media
- 1 March 2026 6:53 AM IST
- Iranian media reported on Sunday that the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in US and Israeli strikes. "After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader's household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed," Fars news agency and other Iranian media reported.
- 1 March 2026 12:50 AM IST
Netanyahu says ‘signs are growing’ that Iran’s supreme leader was killed
- 1 March 2026 12:46 AM IST
Safety of Kannadigas in Middle East top priority: CM Siddaramaiah
Safety of Kannadigas in Middle East top priority: CM SiddaramaiahBengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the state government was closely monitoring the evolving situation in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and was taking all steps to ensure the safety of Kannadigas residing in the region.Siddaramaiah said he has held consultations with the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and directed officials to take proactive measures to safeguard the people from the state living in the region."In light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the Government of Karnataka is treating with utmost seriousness the safety and well-being of Kannadigas residing in the Middle East, including Israel, the UAE, Iran, and Qatar," he said in a post on 'X'.A joint US-Israel military offensive against Iran has triggered fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. Iran has launched retaliatory military strikes targeting Israel and American military bases across the region, including in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.Siddaramaiah said those currently in conflict-affected areas and unable to return to India due to the closure of airspace in several countries are advised to relocate to safer zones at the earliest."I have instructed officials to operationalise a dedicated helpline from tomorrow to assist affected families," he said."I urge family members not to panic if communication with their loved ones is temporarily disrupted. Please be assured that the safety of every Kannadiga is our foremost priority, and coordinated efforts are already underway in close liaison with the concerned authorities," he added.According to Ballari Rural MLA and former minister B Nagendra 32 people from Ballari are presently stranded in Dubai, the chief minister said."Appropriate steps are being initiated to ensure their security and facilitate necessary assistance. We stand firmly committed to protecting our citizens and will continue to monitor the situation closely, responding with sensitivity, responsibility and resolve," he added.The Indian missions in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Palestine and Oman on Saturday issued advisories for its citizens urging them to "exercise utmost caution" and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently.Several missions also said it is in touch with Indian citizens stranded at the airport or at other places as the two airports at Dubai, the largest aviation hub, shut down and the UAE and Iraq closed their airspace, hours after the US-Israel joint attack on Iran escalated into a region-wide tension.The Indian missions have also provided emergency contact details for any assistance.
- 1 March 2026 12:35 AM IST
30 bombs dropped on compound of Iran's Khamenei: Israel's Channel 12
JERUSALEM: The joint US-Israeli operation against Iran on Saturday involved the dropping of 30 bombs on the compound of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Israel's Channel 12 network reported.
"Thirty bombs were dropped on the complex. Ali Khamenei was underground, but probably not in his own bunker," Channel 12's Amit Segal, who is known to be close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said without giving a source. - AFP
- 1 March 2026 12:20 AM IST
Iran requests emergency IAEA meeting over 'wrongful acts of aggressors'
VIENNA: Iran called Saturday for an emergency meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog to discuss "baseless" US and Israeli claims that Tehran's atomic programme partly justified their military action against it.
"In light of ongoing acts of aggression by the US and Israeli regimes... (Iran) called for an urgent extraordinary meeting" of the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors, Iran's mission to the Vienna-based agency said on X.
The post included an image of its formal request letter, addressed to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.
"Baseless claims, vicious threats and wrongful acts of aggressors against Iran's peaceful nuclear program shall be addressed by the Board immediately," it added.
Grossi took part in the US-Iranian talks on February 17 and 26, which some observers saw as the last chances to avoid a conflict.
The UN nuclear watchdog stressed on Friday the "utmost urgency" of its request to verify all nuclear material in Iran, according to a confidential report seen by AFP.
Western countries led by the US and Israel, Iran's arch-enemy and considered by experts to be the only nuclear power in the Middle East, accuse the Islamic republic of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.
Tehran denies having such military ambitions, but insists on its right to this technology for civilian purposes. - AFP
- 1 March 2026 12:14 AM IST
JD(S) MLC stranded at Dubai airport after airspace closure amid conflict in Middle East
Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Council member S L Bhojegowda was left stranded at the Dubai International Airport after the UAE closed its airspace amid escalating tensions following a joint US-Israel military offensive against Iran.The JD(S) MLC, in a video message, said he was travelling from Johannesburg to India via Dubai and his onward flight was cancelled.
Two airports in Dubai, the largest aviation hub, have shut down and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) closed its airspace, hours after the US and Israel's joint attack on Iran escalated to region-wide tension.
Bhojegowda said that although those onboard his flight were deboarded, there has been no clarity on alternative travel arrangements.
"As you can see, flight services have been completely shut down. Those sitting inside the plane have been deboarded. We don't know where to go next. There's no clear information what will happen next. I am returning from Johannesburg to go to Bengaluru via Dubai but I am now stuck with my family here in Dubai," said the MLC, who is with his wife at the airport.
Describing the situation inside the airport, Bhojegowda said while there is no immediate threat, an "atmosphere of uncertainty" prevails regarding their return.
Inadequate food arrangements, heavy crowds and difficulty charging phones have also added to their problems, he said.
Passengers are awaiting further updates, with no clear communication on when flights will resume, he said.
The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai have issued an advisory, saying they are in touch with the UAE authorities and airlines for taking care of the Indian passengers stranded at the airports in the UAE due to temporary and precautionary airspace closure.
"The UAE government and airline authorities have reassured full support," it said.
The Indian Embassy at Abu Dhabi urged all Indian nationals in the country "to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy."
The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai said they are continuing to function normally. In a post on X, they also gave a toll-free number (800-46342) and a WhatsApp number (+971543090571) along with two email IDs (pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in) for Indian nationals there to contact in case of emergency.
The Indian missions at Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Amman (Jordan), Manama (Bahrain), Ramallah (Palestine), and Muscat (Oman) also issued similar advisories providing emergency contact details. - PTI
- 28 Feb 2026 11:45 PM IST
Indian airlines advised to avoid 11 Middle East nations till March 2
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday advised airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, till March 2 amid the tensions followed by US and Israel strikes on Iran.The countries are:
The advisory urges airlines to refrain from operating in these airspaces at all flight levels and altitudes, with rerouting/diversions required for safety.This is amid the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, including retaliatory actions across the region. Airlines are monitoring the situation closely for any updates.
- Iran
- Israel
- Lebanon
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Bahrain
- Oman
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- 28 Feb 2026 11:30 PM IST
France was not warned ahead of strikes, Macron says
French President Emmanuel Macron said France was "neither warned nor involved" in the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.Macron spoke as he chaired an emergency security meeting in the presidential palace Saturday evening.He called for intensified efforts for a negotiated solution, saying "no one can think that the questions of Iran's nuclear program, ballistic activity, regional destabilization will be settled by strikes alone." - AP
- 28 Feb 2026 11:18 PM IST
Iran reports 15 deaths from strikes in country’s southwest
Iran's state news agency says at least 15 people were killed in Israel-US strikes in the country's southwestern region.The state-run IRNA quoted the governor of Lamerd,Ali Alizadeh, saying the death toll is like to rise.Alizadeh said the strikes hit four locations including a sports hall, two residential areas and a hall near a school. - AP