Donuru Ananya Reddy from Palamuru Secures 3rd Rank in UPSC

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday congratulated the rankers from Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the just released UPSC -2023 civil services results.



The Chief Minister was also delighted on the selection of more than 50 candidates for civil services from Telugu States. The CM commended D Ananya Reddy, hailed from Palamuru district for securing third rank at the national level in the UPSC exams.

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination- 2023 held by the UPSC in September-2023 and the interviews for personality test conducted in January-April- 2024, the list, in order of merit, of the total 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment to - Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services - Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.