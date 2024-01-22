Top
Laxmi Pranathi
22 Jan 2024 4:31 PM GMT (Update:2024-01-22 18:04:52.0)
Scuba divers from Livein Adventures conducted an underwater Prana Pratishtha with a Srirama idol on a specially designed board at Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The event took place at a depth of 22 feet, symbolizing today's date and fulfilling a 500-year dream cherished by every Indian. (Photo by Arrangement)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: A private firm that organises scuba diving for tourists set up a celebration under the sea to mark the Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, featuring a portrait of Lord Rama on a specially designed board. Three divers took the board 22 feet underwater, off the Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam, on Monday morning.

Participants celebrated the occasion by releasing air bubbles and offering flower petals.

Balaram Naidu B., founder of Livein Adventures, which organised the event, said. "We believe the underwater Lord Bala Rama Prana Pratishtha story is not only intriguing but also has the potential to captivate a wider audience. It showcases the fusion of devotion and adventure beneath the waves."


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
