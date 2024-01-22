VISHAKHAPATNAM: A private firm that organises scuba diving for tourists set up a celebration under the sea to mark the Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, featuring a portrait of Lord Rama on a specially designed board. Three divers took the board 22 feet underwater, off the Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam, on Monday morning.

Participants celebrated the occasion by releasing air bubbles and offering flower petals. Balaram Naidu B., founder of Livein Adventures, which organised the event, said. "We believe the underwater Lord Bala Rama Prana Pratishtha story is not only intriguing but also has the potential to captivate a wider audience. It showcases the fusion of devotion and adventure beneath the waves." Balaram Naidu B., founder of Livein Adventures, which organised the event, said. "We believe the underwater Lord Bala Rama Prana Pratishtha story is not only intriguing but also has the potential to captivate a wider audience. It showcases the fusion of devotion and adventure beneath the waves."



