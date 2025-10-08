Mumbai: The United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for his first ever visit to India, arrived on Wednesday in Mumbai, where he will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Fintech, trade and defence are expected to dominate the agenda between the two leaders.

Mr. Starmer was greeted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and state Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Mr. Starmer, who flew in from London, was accompanied by a delegation of about 100 entrepreneurs, cultural representatives and university vice-chancellors, for a two-day visit to take advantage of the opportunities brought about by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement signed in July this year.

“Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the U.K.,” PM Modi said on X. “Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future.”

CM Fadnavis said, “On His first visit to India, extended our warm welcome to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of UK Mr. Keir Starmer, as he arrived at the Mumbai airport early this morning! Wishing Hon PM Starmer and the entire delegation a pleasant stay and a very successful visit! Hon Governor Acharya Devavrat ji, DCMs Eknath Shinde ji, Ajit dada Pawar, Ministers, senior officers joined too for the welcome.”

Mr. Modi and Mr. Starmer will meet in Mumbai as part of the process to strengthen the India UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. They will attend the CEO Forum and the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in the city.

During their meeting, the two leaders will take stock of the progress in diverse aspects of the Strategic Partnership in line with the ‘Vision 2035’ roadmap of initiatives in trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

Both of them will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the Agreement as a central pillar of the future India UK economic partnership.

Following three years of intense negotiations, Mr. Starmer finalised the trade deal with Mr. Modi in July 2025, saying it would bring “huge benefits to both of our countries” by boosting wages, raising living standards and bringing down prices for consumers.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Mumbai, Mr. Starmer visited Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios in Andheri, announcing that major Indian production houses, including YRF, will shoot films across UK locations. Accompanied by a UK film delegation from the British Film Institute, Pinewood Studios, and others, Starmer met producers including YRF CEO Akshaye Widhwani, Rani Mukerji, Dinesh Vijan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Apoorva Mehta.

“Bollywood is back in Britain, and it is bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking. This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock – driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country,” Mr. Starmer said.

The UK PM also took part in a football showcase event organised by the English Premier League at Cooperage football ground, highlighting sports diplomacy between the UK and India. The event aimed to deepen bilateral ties through football and encourage youth participation in the sport. Former England international Michael Owen also attended, joining local footballers and young enthusiasts at the event.