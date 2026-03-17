UAE Reopens Airspace as Flight Operations Return to Normal

Abu Dhabi: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has declared that air navigation has returned to normal across the United Arab Emirates' airspace, as reported by Emirates News Agency. This follows the stabilisation of the situation and the lifting of the “temporary precautionary measures” that had been previously implemented.

According to the authority, the decision to resume standard operations was reached following a “comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions.” The process was conducted in close coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the region’s flight paths.

The GCAA further emphasised that “continuous real-time monitoring” remains in place to ensure the highest levels of safety in air navigation. This ongoing oversight is intended to effectively manage any shifts in the regional aviation environment.

The restoration of flights comes after the UAE implemented a temporary closure of its airspace on Tuesday. The full suspension of air traffic was triggered as national air defence systems engaged incoming missile and drone threats originating from Iran, amid a sharp escalation in regional hostilities.

The GCAA had originally confirmed the shutdown as an “exceptional precautionary measure” designed to protect the safety of flights and air crews, as well as the nation’s territory. State media reports indicated that the decision was a direct response to UAE air defences actively intercepting threats launched from Iranian territory.

In Dubai, local authorities clarified that loud explosions heard across parts of the city were the result of “successful interceptions” by the country’s defence network.

Despite these defensive successes, the regional volatility affected energy infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, where a drone strike ignited a fire at the Shah gas field.

Officials confirmed that the blaze at the Shah field had been “contained and brought under control.” However, operations at the site—one of the largest facilities of its kind globally—remain suspended pending a damage assessment.

These developments come as the broader conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran enters its 18th day. The crisis, which began on February 28, was triggered by US and Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since the outbreak of hostilities, Iran has consistently targeted US bases and regional interests.

Following the reopening, the GCAA acknowledged the “cooperation of passengers and airlines” during the recent period of disruption. WAM reported that the authority reaffirmed the “full readiness” of its technical and operational teams to respond to any further potential developments.

In its final statement, the authority urged the public to rely on “official sources” for information to avoid misinformation regarding flight schedules or the status of the country’s airspace.