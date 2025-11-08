Two Terrorists Killed in Kupwara Infiltration Bid

SRINAGAR: In a swift and decisive operation, Indian security forces eliminated two Islamic militants on Saturday morning after thwarting a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the heavily forested Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The officials here said that the encounter, codenamed Operation PIMPLE, unfolded in the pre-dawn hours when alert troops of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces intercepted a group of heavily armed terrorists attempting to sneak into Indian territory from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

A defence spokesperson here added that specific intelligence inputs alerted the Army's Srinagar -based 15 Corps- also known as Chinar Corps -about terrorist movement across the LoC in Keran. A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched at 22,000 feet altitude amid sub-zero temperatures on Friday evening, he said, adding that early Saturday the Indian roops detected suspicious movement on a snow-covered ridge and when challenged, terrorists opened fire with AK- 47s and UBGLs.

The spokesperson said that an intense firefight took place between 3.45 and 4.15 am leading to the elimination of two terrorists. He said that their bodies were recovered along with war-like stores including two AK 47 rifles with six magazines and 120 rounds of ammunition, two Chinese pistols, Pakistan-origin grenades and food packets stamped “Pakistan Army Ration 2025”.

The Chinar Corps in a post on 'X' said, “OP PIMPLE, Keran, Kupwara Two terrorists neutralised by alert troops. Weapons, ammunition & Pak-marked rations recovered. Area domination & search ops in progress. IndianArmy stands firm on LoC.”

Army sources here said that additional reinforcements were earlier rushed to seal escape routes and drone and sniper teams deployed for area sanitisation.

The sources said that intermittent snowfall hampered search, yet troops maintained tight cordon.

A senior Army officer told reporters on the ground, "Our soldiers are battle-hardened and vigilant 24×7. Every infiltration bid will meet the same fate.”

Saturday’s neutralisation marks the fourth successful anti-infiltration operation in Kupwara this month.

The Keran encounter comes amid an ongoing gunbattle in Chhatru forests of eastern Kishtwar district in Jammu division since November 5. The Army's counterinsurgency Rashtriya Rifles, J&K Police and CRPF have cornered two to three militants believed to be from the Jaish-e-Muhammed module in the hilly region.

Sporadic firing continued till late Friday night.